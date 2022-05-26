Scott Ryan Owsley, 38, passed away May 10, 2022, at his home in Banning.
He was born June 20, 1983, in Torrance. Scott lived in Banning for 20 years, Fontana for 15 years, and Kansas and Oregon over a span of three years.
He attended Alder Middle School, Almeria Middle School and A.B. Miller High School, all in Fontana. He married his wife of five years, Jessica, in Yucaipa. Scott worked at Ashley Furniture Warehouse.
He was the youngest bowler in his league to bowl a perfect 300, and he was a model for Levi’s Clothing. Scott followed Christian beliefs and attended Morongo Faith Chapel in Banning. He was a father of three. He had one son and two daughters, with a baby on the way.
Scott will be missed dearly by his wife, Jessica Owsley of Banning; children Dylan Owsley, Alyson Owsley and Lillyanna Owsley of Banning; mother, Susan Suzuki of Winston, Ore.; uncles, Terry Owsley, Glenn Owsley and Jeffery Owsley of Banning and San Jacinto; siblings, Tammy Owsley of Topeka, Kan.; Danielle Beaton of Belfair, Wash; Daniel and Chris Lair of Winston, Ore.; Randy Lair of Lemon Grove, Calif., Brianna and Brittney Dickie of Winston, Ore.; and Sarah Owsley of Winston, Ore.; mother- and father-in-law, Denise and Scott Ingham of Banning; mother- and father-in-law, Michele and Patrick of Santa Clarita; grandmother, Emiko Suzuki of Reno; and uncle, Stan Suzuki.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Owsley of Banning; grandmother, Harriett (Tootsie) Owsley of Banning; father, Mark Allen Owsley of Banning; in-law Ed Gayle of Banning; grandfather Asa Suzuki of California; and niece, Cali Nicole of Topeka, Kan.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at Morongo Faith Chapel in Banning.
