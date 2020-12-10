Saundra Jean Fletcher Jefferson passed away Nov. 13, 2020 in Banning.
She was born Nov. 21, 1942 at the home of her grandparents Erwin and Sadie Jackson in Danville, Ill.
Three months later, her father Charles Henry Fletcher moved his family to Oakland. Soon after her brother Charles William was born, her father relocated them to Linda Vista while their home he designed was being built in San Diego.
Sandra was so excited when Charles William was born. The two were inseparable during his first two years.
During Sandra’s toddler’s years, she and her two siblings spent many hours in the backyard.
Sandra and Charles enjoyed eating Lillian’s nutritious and delicious mud cakes. She took care patting them firm and letting them dry in the sun before serving them on leaves for plates.
When Mom came out to check on them, saw her children mud filled mouths, she used the hose to begin the cleansing, followed by administering big dose of castor oil.
I do not remember any additional punishment, but the backyard bakery was put out of business.
Sandra Jean enjoyed being a Campfire Girl, and during the summer she would collect shells at the beach, ride the Ferris wheel and roller coaster at POP park, and during a full moon she would join her family to catch grunion on the beach.
During Sandra’s high school years she was on the drill team and performed with a singing group in downtown San Diego at the Orphan Theatre stage, in front of an audience of hundreds.
After graduation she put college on hold, moved to Los Angeles to investigate the What’s-Out-There options.
She fell in love and married Jeff, a Marine stationed at MCRD, San Diego.
Every other summer her family would visit relatives in Illinois.
Sandra enjoyed having her own room, meeting new playmates, laughing as she dodges the balls, and hitting a baseball off her paternal grandparents’ property.
One afternoon, Grandmother Fletcher treated all of us to iced cold milk and oatmeal-pecan cookies.
Compliments could be heard through each smack and dropping not a crumb.
She then returned to the kitchen and baked a cherry pie for her son, a fireman, who would soon be getting off duty.
She placed his pie on the windowsill to cool.
So, the uncle came by to collect his pie, but all there was was an empty plate followed by a cry that could be heard for blocks, “Mom, who ate my pie?”
Sandra and her sister were summoned.
The sister arrived first.
Grandmother asked, “Do you know what happened to your Uncle’s pie I had placed on the windowsill?
To reply, Lillian shook her head.
When Sandra entered the kitchen, the same question was asked.
She raised her head, used her eye lids to flash her innocence, and as her red stained teeth were revealed, enhancing the cherry jell at each side of her mouth, when Sandra softly said, “Pie, what pie?”
Now a little about Sandra’s supervisor, her pal/friend/buddy/roommate and confidant: she had sought to get most of her answers from her sister, Lillian Corinne.
Mind you, Lillian may not have known the correct answer, but she would supply Sandra to what at the time sounded good.
Throughout their lifetime, regardless of the circumstances, they have remained loyal and close friends.
Sandra always loved babies.
At the age of 6 or so, she would proclaim “I am going to have thousands and thousands of children” — and she did, too!
They all came in the package of one, Michael Matthew Jefferson.
My mom use to take me to the viewing area at LAX.
I would hang off the fence asking where did that plane come from and where are they going? She would tell me a random city.
I remember saying to her “I’m gonna go to all those cities and countries one day,” and I did.
At that time in my youth she instilled in me the adventure to travel without knowing what those visits to the airport meant to me. She also, during my teen years, drove me and my cousins to Skateland, a roller skating rink that kept me out of trouble.
I remember one vacation we took to San Francisco and we rented two-seater bikes where both riders are supposed pedal … well I was doing all the work on that ride and she kept yelling at me to slow down.
I also remember her getting on me about my grades and they were not great, so she sent me to San Diego to go fishing with my grandfather, which turned out to be a turning point in my life.
We got the boat to the middle of the lake and he said “I hear you’re being disrespectful to your mom and teachers.”
I was shocked that he knew that, but my grandfather was straightforward and direct.
He told me if I acted up at school again he would personally come pay me a visit.
She cared that much about keeping me on a path of righteousness and loved me so much. I love her with all my heart and could never repay her for the grounding she gave me in life.
Sandra worked as an eligibility clerk for the county of Los Angeles for 35 years.
She loved celebrating with them on all the holidays, even Groundhog Day, and the extended lunching with her pals.
In between time, she would go to movie theaters and watch classic movies, like “Gone with the Wind.”
After her retirement, she went to school to learn to become a platform makeup artist.
She joined in with the Hollywood Star-dusters and became one of their make-up artists.
She enjoyed applying makeovers, masks, making wigs and the like, but hated being on her feet for hours and arriving at the studios in the dark and early a.m.
When the industry offered her a four-digit monthly salary along with free air travel, room, and board, she would turn them down because the locations would be out of state or out of the country.
Throughout life, Sandra liked most people but loved everybody.
She loved helping to feed and clothe the homeless. She loved associating with her family in gatherings … all the uncles (especially Uncle Donald and his wife Karrold’s golden anniversary party on the high seas); her aunts Odessa Hardaway and Stella Jackson, who played a major role in her pursuits; plus Aunt Joyce McDougal taking their vacations, together.
She loved the get-togethers with her siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces and cousins.
Sandra’s adult life was filled with coworkers who became close friends, the inner-circle: Linda Lynes, Monica, Dorothy Heckman, Elidia, Howard Moss, John, and especially Mickie Cross her partner/sister in rhyme); and her church families: Church of the Loving God, San Diego; Christ Memorial, Pacoima; Sylmar Christian Center; and in Banning, Calvary COGIC, and First Missionary Baptist Church.
There was one time, in the early 1960s after Sandra had married and her parents were out of town — meaning, Charles William was at home, alone. The sun had well set when Sandra decided to drop by to check on him. Music was pulsating through the walls and within teenagers were having a good time, eating, drinking and dancing.
She called her brother to the side and reminded him of the house rules.
Since he refused to end the party, Sandra went out of her way to enlighten his understanding: she used her shoe.
He ended the party!
The last few years, Sandra loved her get-together sessions with her brother and sister.
They would meet, Charles would suggest a place, and they would go to a quaint dining spot, share fond memories, and eat — a lot!
They would also go to auctions, together.
Saundra Jean Jefferson and her sister shared not only a house together, but also their thoughts, their goals.
Recently, they spoke of the day when they would return to their Heavenly home.
Sandra loved to share John 3:16 and 17.
She also loved singing in the church choir, but her last song was with her sister, “This Little Light of Mine!”
Sandra accepted her journey and did let her light sine while she was down here on Earth.
Most of her tears shed came from happy events.
Her favorite Bible verse to recite, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved” (John 3:16-17).
