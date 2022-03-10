Saturnino S. Garcia, 91, passed on Feb. 18, 2022 in Banning surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born Nov. 29, 1930 in Brawley to Aniesto and Anita Garcia. Saturnino lived in Banning for most of his life, which is also where he married his wife of 66 years, Stella.
He served as a PFC medical aidman for the 40th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
He was born and raised Catholic.
He worked hard to provide for his family, never missing a day of work.
He loved playing baseball on his father’s team, playing horseshoes at the Club Latino and in his backyard, fishing, playing pool and dominoes with friends and family, and watching the Dodgers on TV.
Saturnino will be missed dearly by his wife Stella Garcia of Banning; children Yolanda Diaz (Danny) of Banning, Nino Garcia (Margaret) of Banning, Gabriel Garcia (Laurie) of Banning, Regina Gonzalez (Sergio) of Palm Springs, Celinda Juarez (Sam) of Colton, and Anthony Garcia (Brandee) of Cherry Valley; grandchildren Danny Diaz, Albert Diaz, Thomas Diaz, Stella Hernandez, Veronica Emerson, Lydia Cruz, Gabriel Garcia, Elena Garcia, Sergio Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Paul Gonzalez, Nathan Gonzalez, Trina Gonzalez, Lorina Gonzalez, Samuel Juarez, Anjelica Juarez, Jesse Juarez, Victoria Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Ezekiel Garcia and Jayden Garcia; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings Lola Linet (Jack) of Redlands, Andy Garcia of Banning, and John Sanchez (brother-in-law) of Banning.
He was preceded in death by his father Aniesto Garcia; mother Anita Garcia; grandson Nino Garcia, Jr; and siblings Agapito Garcia (Delphina), Amparo Lopez (Rudy), Antonia Contreras (Luz), Virginia Ortega (Raymond), Guadalupe Darrow (Albert), Frank Garcia, Marylou Sanchez, and Lorenzo Garcia.
A rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 with a Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning, a burial will follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
