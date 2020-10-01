Sarah Deborah Phifer, 41, of Beaumont passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 14 in Chicago.
Sarah was born Sept. 29, 1978.
She was intelligent, had a biting wit, a strong sense of empathy and had an affinity for the Latino culture.
She grew up in Beaumont, attended Precious Blood School, Beaumont High School and graduated from Yucaipa High School in 1996.
Sarah went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in social sciences with minors in Spanish and Latino Studies from California State University, San Bernardino.
During her time at CSUSB, she spent a year studying at the university in Queretaro, Mexico.
She was bilingual and worked in a crisis call center in Chicago for several years.
She moved to Chicago about 11 years ago and fell in love with the city.
Sarah grew up playing softball and followed college and professional softball.
She loved visiting Wrigley Field, referring to it as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” and went to several baseball games there while living in Chicago.
Sarah started working for GrubHub three years ago, where she made some amazing and lasting friendships. She was known for checking in on those she cared for and always put others before herself. She was the most caring and loving human that you have ever met. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Rest in Paradise “Sarah Ann.”
Sarah is survived by her mom Debbie Phifer; sister Heather Williams; nieces Alex and Bailey Williams; nephew Gavin Williams; grandmother Ruth DeForge; uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family will Facebook Live Sarah’s memorial on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.
