Sandra Renee Kook passed away Tuesday, April 18, with her family by her side.
She was born March 31, 1964, in Omaha, Neb., to Ronald Sum and Alice Swihel.
Sandra grew up in Omaha got a degree in marketing, and had her son Adam.
She married John L. Kook and they spent 23 years together.
After his passing in 2015, she headed west in search of greener grass.
Sandra spent the last five years in Banning and worked for the Record Gazette for three of those years.
She also worked for other media outlets across the country.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband John L. Kook.
She will be greatly missed by her mother Alice Swihel, her father Ronald Sum, her aunt Betty and her son Adam.
Sandi will be laid to rest with her husband at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
