Sandra Linn Johnson, 55, died Feb. 28, 2023, in Beaumont. Sandra was born Nov. 8, 1967, in Redlands.

Sandra graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1984 and married Darren Johnson. Sandra worked as a bookkeeper for many years until recently beginning a new career in e-commerce.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father Gary Miller and her husband Darren Johnson.

Sandra is survived by her mother and stepfather Patricia Miller-Smith and Bob Smith; brothers Dennis Miller (Randalynn Rice) and Randy (Leann) Miller; sons Jason (Taryn) Johnson and Brian (Alana) Johnson; and granddaughters Sadie and Madison Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Angels for Animals Rescue in Sandra’s honor.

Memorial service will commence at 10:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel in Imperial, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

