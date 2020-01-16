Sandra Lee Neal, 70, of Banning passed away on Jan. 2 in Moreno Valley.
Sandra was born June 3, 1949 to Norma Toellner and Henry Toellner in Cleveland, Ohio. Sandra was a resident of Banning for eight years and previously lived in San Bernardino for 18 years.
She worked as a teacher in the San Bernardino Unified School District for over 20 years.
Sandra received her bachelors degree (magna cum laude) from Cal Baptist in Riverside and her masters degree in teaching at the Grand Canyon University.
She was a member of LifePoint Church, a volunteer for Carol's Kitchen, a member of the Sun Lake's 80's + Club, and played pickleball and bocce ball. Sandra enjoyed knitting, quilting, jewelry making, reading, swimming and bowling.
Sandra is survived by her husband Robert Neal; son Matthew Chapman of Riverside; daughter Meredith Amori of San Bernardino; and daughter Stephanie Garbe of San Bernardino; brother Steven Toellner of Tustin; grandsons Christopher, Casey, Dominic, James; granddaughters Monique, Kyia, Frances, Orantino, Phoenix, great-grandchildren Matthew, Khy Lin, Khayden and Hailey.
Sandra was preceded in death by father Henry Toellner and mother Norma Toellner; brother Michael Forsythe and brother Dennis Forsythe.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Banning.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Neal family.
