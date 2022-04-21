Sandra Lee Jones Webster was born Jan. 5, 1955, and was with us until March 20, 2022.
She was born in Niland, Calif. to her father Leroy Webster and mother Joyce Scott.
She married Michael Allen Jones at the age of 15.
She had four children: Tracy Jones, Michelle Jones, James Michael Jones and Tiffany Lee Jones.
She became a young widower at the age of 25. She had one brother, John Webster and one sister, Terry Lynn Webster.
Sandra was an amazing woman. She managed a bar for 20 years with her mother, and then got clean and sober.
She then worked for 13 years as assistant director next to her mother at the Soroptimist House of Hope.
She helped thousands of women to get clean and sober, and had the highest recovery rate in the nation.
For years she taught DUI classes while going back to school. During the last years of her life, she took care of her mother.
But the most amazing thing about Sandra was that even if we had little else, she furnished us with love.
She never judged us even when she should have. She would just say “lesson learned.”
She was a well-studied Christian, loved God and she loved playing with babies. For a few years she was even a sunday school teacher.
She never let the cold hard world force her from being kind as she cared for all that she came across. She appeared to be sweet and kind, but if you ask one of her fourteen grand children, she was ‘gangster’ and ‘bad ass’ as she could drop kick her son just to show him she could, as she had a black belt in Kung Fu. She had no problem protecting any of us if she had to.
She did her best every day to make sure to never let us go to bed angry. I know every day is a blessing and we should never let “I love you” go unsaid.
A life lived well, but not forgotten.
Oh mamma, rest in peace.
