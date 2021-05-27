Sandra Lara passed away May 22, 2021 at the age of 68.
She was born Jan. 30, 1953 in Riverside.
Sandra worked at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for fifteen years before moving on to work as a forensic nurse for the Banning Police Department.
Sandra loved Banning. She was a fan of the Dodgers and loved watching their games.
She loved flowers and hummingbirds.
Her greatest love was being a mother and grandmother, and watching all her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up.
Sandra will be missed dearly by her children James, Liz, and Nanette Lara; her eight grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
Commented