Sandra L. Zapp died on April 9. She was born Sept. 16, 1955 to Leonardo and Carmen Collins of Indio.
Sandra was a longtime resident of the Pass area, where she raised her daughters Teresa Zapp, Christine Zapp, Ricci Zapp, and Jennie Dominguez. She also was blessed with five grandchildren: Brek Smith, Serena Smith, Aurora Dominguez, Aryana Dominguez, and Austyn Dominguez, as well as two great-grandchildren, Jacob Smith and Avianna Dominguez-Montoya.
Sandra was an amazing person. She was a huge light that will forever shine in our hearts and to everyone who knew her.
She not only was our mother, a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also a daughter, sister, aunt, and our best friend.
The family wishes to thank all that have offered support and prayers during this difficult time.
