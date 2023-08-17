Sandra Beth Buenting, 78, of Banning passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Sandra was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Colorado to Helen and Reuben Sell.
She was longtime resident of Banning for 60 years.
Sandra was married to Larry Buenting for 55 years before he passed in 2018. Sandra worked as a human resources director in the healthcare industry for 30 years. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her friends and family and the Christmas season.
Sandra is survived by her son Rod Buenting; her son Steve & Lisa Buenting; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Sandra will be held at a later date.
