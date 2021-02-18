Samuel (Sam) Humberto Enriquez was born in Banning Sept. 23, 1933.
He passed at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Jan. 27, 2021.
Sam spent most of his life in Banning. He and his family also lived in Phoenix for 10 years when he was young.
He attended church at Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana (now Hispana) on Ramsey Street, where his father was pastor and his mother played piano.
He attended Banning High School where he played basketball and baseball.
He married Naomi R. Amesquita in 1957 and they had three boys.
As a young man he worked as a carpenter in the desert and at the local shirt factory in Banning.
He later entered the insurance business, from which he retired.
He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing.
Preceding him on his journey was his wife of 51 years, Naomi; father Manuel; mother Esther; brothers David, Joe and Gilbert; and sister Dolores.
Sam is survived by his sons Sam II (Patsy), Aaron (Edie) and Mitchell; sisters Nina (Dean) and Alice (Ray); 12 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Sam was well known in Banning, was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the burial and services are pending.
