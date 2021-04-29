Samuel Espinosa passed away April 20, 2021 of Alzheimer’s at Golden Care Senior Living.
He was 90.
Samuel was a resident of Banning for 22 years and Riverside for 30 years.
He was retired and a member of Calimesa Seventh-Day Adventist.
He helped develop the AARP senior drivers training course.
He is survived by wife Ester Espinosa of Banning; sons Victor (Cathy) Espinosa of Yucaipa and David (Tamara) of Las Vegas.
Memories of Samuel can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/beaumont-ca/samuel-espinosa-10163689 .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.