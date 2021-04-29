Obit-Samuel Espinosa.tif

Samuel Espinosa passed away April 20, 2021 of Alzheimer’s at Golden Care Senior Living.

He was 90.

Samuel was a resident of Banning for 22 years and Riverside for 30 years.

He was retired and a member of Calimesa Seventh-Day Adventist.

He helped develop the AARP senior drivers training course.

He is survived by wife Ester Espinosa of Banning; sons Victor (Cathy) Espinosa of Yucaipa and David (Tamara) of Las Vegas.

Memories of Samuel can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/beaumont-ca/samuel-espinosa-10163689 .

Tags

More from this section

Samuel Espinosa

Samuel Espinosa

Samuel Espinosa passed away April 20, 2021 of Alzheimer’s at Golden Care Senior Living.

Mary Lorraine Nygaard

Mary Lorraine Nygaard

Mary Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.

Michael Dan Kaleck

Michael Dan Kaleck

Michael Dan Kaleck passed away April 3, 2021 in Cherry Valley after a motorcycle accident. He was 57.

William C. Pigott

William C. Pigott

William C. Pigott, 77, of Calimesa passed peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2021.