Samual Joseph Patalano, who served on the Beaumont Planning Commission for four years until 2007, died on Dec. 22, 2020. He was 64.
He was a school teacher and administrator in the Inland area with an undergraduate degree from the University of Redlands where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He also earned masters degrees in environmental education and in school administration.
His lifelong interest in gardening and environmental studies led to the creation of the MESA science pond project at North Ridge Elementary School in Moreno Valley. He also was one of the first educators in Moreno Valley to teach computer programming to elementary school students in the early 1990s.
He was principal of Yucaipa Elementary School from 2000 to 2002 and also taught science at schools in Moreno Valley and Redlands.
He was a science teacher at Redlands East Valley from 2005 to June 2020, when he retired. He also coached the girls' golf team at REV and was an interim assistant principal on two occasions.
It was estimated he had taught more than 3,000 students during his career. He was known to be especially effective with kids who were considered troublemakers, turning many students toward happier futures.
A resident of Beaumont since 1989, he also coached baseball and AYSO soccer in Beaumont.
He met his future wife, Lynne Harry, at the University of Redlands in 1975, and they were married in 1983.
He was born in 1956 to Margaret and Antonio Patalano in San Pedro. His childhood was in and around San Pedro, and he graduated from San Pedro High School in 1974.
He is survived by his wife; three sons Christopher Patalano, Orinda, Florida, Dr. Andrew Patalano, Riverside, and Benjamin Patalano, San Francisco; a daughter Corinna Davidson, Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, two sisters and a large extended family,
Private memorial services will be held online for the family. Friends and students are encouraged to post remembrances on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sampatalanomemorial/.
Donations in his honor can be made at https://results.org/donate with a brief message for his hopes to generate a more just and sustainable world. Results.org is "a movement of committed everyday people who use their voices to influence political decisions that will end poverty."
