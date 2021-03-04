Salvador Garcia

Salvador Cruz Garcia, 92, of Beaumont passed away Jan. 30, 2021.

Salvador was born Feb. 20, 1928 in El Paso.

He was a resident of Beaumont for 22 years and previously lived in San Bernardino for 24 years.

Salvador was a carpenter at St. Bernardine for 55 years.

He served in the Navy as a Seaman 2nd Class and earned a Victory Medal during WWII.

Salvador is survived by his wife Estella Garcia; daughter Wilma Montes (Willie) of Beaumont; daughter Eileen Rodriguez (Joaquin) of Beaumont; son Salvador Garcia (Roberta) of Beaumont; son Ruben Fierro (Vicki) of Colton; son Henry Garcia of Las Vegas; son Ricky Garcia of Yucaipa; and son Ernie Garcia.

Salvador had 103 grand and great-grandchildren.

Salvador was preceded in death by daughter Edna Garcia Lopez.

A viewing for Salvador was held March 1 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.

A rosary took place March 1. A funeral Mass was celebrated on March 2 at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Beaumont.

A graveside service and military honors were held March 2 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.

