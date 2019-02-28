Sally Sandlian passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.
Sally loved fashion and beauty, interior decorating and music.
She was extremely musical and played piano by ear.
She was known for her great sense of style and her infectious laugh.
Sarah Ann Sandlian was born in Los Angeles to George and Elizabeth (Lottie) Watson on Oct. 14, 1925.
Everyone called her Sally.
Sally was raised in Pasadena and went to college in Oregon.
In 1954 she married Bobby Jones and had two daughters, Julie and Janet.
She raised her family in Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Ventura before moving to Sun Lakes in 1993.
She loved the Friendship Club and all her wonderful friends.
In Sun Lakes, she met and married the love of her life, Darrell Sandlian.
Darrell had been a Commander in the Navy and they loved to dance and go to concerts.
Darrell passed away two years ago.
Sally is survived by her daughter Julie and her husband Dean Parks; her daughter Janet and her husband Don Feith; and her granddaughter Nicole.
Sally was beautiful, kind, sweet and fun.
She had a happy childhood, an adoring husband, loving children and a wonderful life. She will be greatly missed by all.
A private ceremony was held for family and friends.
Commented