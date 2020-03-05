Sally Ellen Cawthon passed away in her sleep, at home, in the early hours of Feb. 29.
Sally was born in San Francisco in 1947 to Warren and Marjorie Slinkard.
She was raised in Southern California and graduated from Santiago High School in Garden Grove.
She graduated from California Baptist College and began teaching second grade at Washington Elementary in Corona and building a family.
In 1977 she and her husband Frank dedicated their lives to Christian missions and moved to France for language study and on to Senegal in West Africa.
After serving for 17 years for the Southern Baptist Mission in Senegal and starting a new mission in Guinea they moved back to Southern California, now with three children, one who had been born in Senegal.
Sally earned her masters degree in Education from the University of Redlands in curriculum and her doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.
They laid down roots in Banning, where she became a principal at Central Elementary School.
She retired from her position as assistant superintendent of schools in Hemet in 2013.
Sally and her husband Frank attended First Southern Baptist Church of Norco, Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, and Harvest in Riverside before being founding members of First Southern Baptist Church in Grand Terrace.
They left from there to the mission field.
Sally had a great love for the churches that were formed in Dakar Senegal and Conakry Guinea and continued to keep in contact with church friends until her death.
In Banning, Sally was involved at New Hope Fellowship of the Pass where her husband retired as pastor, and since then at Sunrise Church.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Frank Cawthon, her sister Gayle Farris (Missouri), her children Jayne George, Matthew Cawthon, Luke Cawthon, and their spouses.
She is also survived by six cherished granddaughters and a grandson who is on the way.
