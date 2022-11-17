Sadie Ruth Howard was born on Aug. 12, 1948, to the late Cleveland Newell Sr. and Sadie Carpenter Newell in Hickory, Miss.
She was the youngest of nine children, and, at the age of 12, she relocated with the family to Banning. There she graduated from Banning High School June 19, 1967, then later moved to Stockton, Calif., where she attended San Joaquin Delta College. While obtaining her associate’s degree in sociology in 1971, she met her first husband Lydell Seymore. The couple had a beautiful daughter named Theresa Seymore.
Sadie served her community faithfully as a bus driver for 19 years, to satisfy her passion for working with special needs children. Many did not know what a skilled fisherwoman she was. Sadie loved to fish. She also loved to two-step to her favorite jams and play dominos. Guaranteed to be the life of the party, she welcomed everyone with open arms, warm conversation and friendly laughter.
Family meant everything to Sadie. She reached out to two or more relatives daily. Sadie was a loving grandmother and aunt, to whom many of her nieces considered as a mother figure. She cherished making memories and always has a camera ready to capture those special moments at family gatherings. Sadie knew how to celebrate life, and did so vibrantly, especially during holidays and birthdays.
Sadie was preceded in death by her sisters Annie Mae, Claudie Bell, Annie Bell and Mae Loris Jones; her brothers Cleveland Jr., Leroy Newell; and her late husband Jimmy Howard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Theresa Collins and son-in-law Eldon Collins; granddaughter Kiara Collins-Sims; grandson Dante Collins; her sister Lillie Taylor; her brother Arthur Newell; her nieces Angie Crowell, Mary Ann Taylor, Gloria Jean, Debra Sanders, Mary Banaag, Valerie Thomas, Gail Dupre, Marilyn Jones, Jennifer Newell, Margie Jordan, Claudia Jean and Christie Newell; a host of nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and cousins.
She will be missed but never forgotten.
