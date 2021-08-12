Ruth Marie Castleman Garlington was born Dec. 4, 1926 in Chicago, Cook County, Ill. to Casper August Hesse and Mary Marie Hesse.
Ruth married Richard E. Castleman on Feb. 9, 1943 and together they were blessed with two children, Robert Wayne Castleman (deceased) and Diane Castleman Dunn.
Ruth became a widow in 1981 and moved in with her son and his family in Alaska.
It was there that she met Eugene Palmer Garlington and the two married in July of 1987 and made Wasilla their home for 23 years.
Ruth would eventually return to her home in Cherry Valley.
She lived a long and adventurous life, working for the railroad during World War II, co-owning her own janitorial service, and working as the head of hospitality for the president of the Alaska Pacific University.
Ruth passed away July 25, 2021 at home. She was 94 years old. Ruth was greatly loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Dunn, daughter-in-law Marsha Castleman, grandchildren Mikki Castleman, Nathan Dunn, Mitzi (Dunn) Moffet, and Adam Dunn, great grandchildren, Rilley Castleman and Simon Dunn.
Rest in peace Ruth.
We love you.
Ruth will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery.
