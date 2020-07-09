Ruth M. Parker went home to be with her Lord on June 24. She was 100.
Ruth was born in East Haven, Vt. on Dec. 23, 1919; she was the youngest of seven siblings.
She attended Lymon Institute of Lyndon State Normal School.
During World War II she worked as a welder in the Boston shipyards.
After marrying Edgar Babb, she moved to Warren, Ohio where she worked at Packard Electric for several years.
Moving again to California in 1952, she briefly worked at Hunter Douglas of Riverside and 31 years at Rohr Corporation.
Ruth lost her husband in 1977 and reitred from Rohr in 1986. She married William Parker and built their home together in Desert Hot Springs.
With the death of William, Ruth sold their home and moved to Beaumont.
She is preceded in death by her stepdaughter Donna Jack and grandson David Jack.
She is survived by her daughter Janice Hedges of Las Vegas; grandchildren Chris Hedges of Nevada, Tracy Heck of California, Linda Kinda of California, Judy Little of Texas and Tammy Davis of Texas; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ruth will be laid to rest on July 10 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Graveside services at Riverside National Cemetery will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July 10.
Commented