Ruth Lucille Steck

Ruth passed away on Nov. 16, 2020.

Ruth was born in North Platte, Neb. on Nov. 10, 1927.

She was a volunteer for the Canteen at the North Platte railroad depot during WW II. The troop trains would stop for coffee, a meal and friendship.

She and her husband Leonard moved to Colorado in the early 50s, where they raised two daughters. They moved to California in the early 70s.

Eventually retiring and moving to Sun Lakes Retirement Community in the early 90’s.

Her husband Leonard preceded her five years ago.

She is survived by her sister Wilma Nelson of Silver City, N.M., her daughters Susan Walton of Banning and Sandy Loomis of Cedaredge, Colo.

She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her live will hopefully be held in early summer.

