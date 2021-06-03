OBIT-Ruth Steck (Weaver).tif

Nov. 10, 1927 – Nov. 16, 2020

Ruth was born in North Platte, Neb. on Nov. 10, 1927.

She was a volunteer for the Canteen at the North Platte railroad depot during World War II. The troop trains would stop for coffee, a meal and friendship.

She and her husband Leonard moved to Colorado in the early 50s, where they raised two daughters.

They moved to California in the early 70s, eventually retiring and moving to Sun Lakes Country Club in the early 90s.

Her husband Leonard predeceased her five years ago. She is survived by her sister Wilma Nelson of Silver City, N.M.; daughters Susan Walton of Banning and Sandy Loomis of Cedaredge, Colo.

She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 25 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont at 11 a.m. and a reception will follow at 12 p.m.

