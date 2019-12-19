Ruth Glidewell, 90 years young, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at 3 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 8 from complications arising from a fall and the return of her cancer.
She enjoyed having her hair and nails done, family visits, taking care of her husband Bob, working on crafts and going to Bunco with her friends.
She received special pleasure from dressing her cement goose in front of her home in Sun Lakes.
She had a wicked sense of humor and was a loving, caring person who put others before herself.
She met her husband Bob when they both served in the Air Force.
Their love flourished for three months before deciding to make the life long commitment to each other and get married, that love has lasted 66 years, a true love story.
She is also survived by her brother Richard (Mary) Bergstadt; her children Jody Glidewell, Larry (Rhoda) Glidewell and Denise Lomeli; grandchildren Candace (Chris), Shannon (Andy), Amy, Jasson and Jeffrey; great grandchildren Elijah, Molly, Jarrett, Avery and Jasmine.
Her last days were the hardest but she handled them with dignity and grace.
She was always surrounded with love and laughter. She will be missed.
