Russell Lloyd Lyman Sr. passed away peacefully at home Feb. 8, 2021 with his wife and two daughters at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Lyman of Cabazon; daughters Susan Schulze of Yucaipa and Laurie Younggreen of Cabazon; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Russell was preceded in death by son Russell Lyman Jr.
Russell was born in Ventura and lived in the Pass area for 80 years.
He attended Beaumont High School and then served in the Army during the Korean War.
He returned to Beaumont and worked for 18 years for the Beaumont Unified School District. After which time he worked for over 30 years for the United States Postal Service.
He worked at the Beaumont Post Office before retiring from the Banning Post Office.
He enjoyed being outside working in the yard, taking care of his animals and spending time with his family.
Russell will be laid to rest privately at Riverside National Cemetery.
