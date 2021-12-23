Rudolph “Rudy” Becerra, 62, passed away Dec. 3, 2021.
Rudy was born Feb. 18, 1959 in Banning, where he lived all his life.
He achieved his GED in the Army.
He worked for the city of Banning in Public Utility for ten years.
Rudy served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Army, where he was a sharpshooter with an M16, grenade launcher, and M60.
He was stationed in Germany, Alaska, Georgia, and Texas.
Rudy followed Catholic beliefs.
He loved his family and friends, and was loved by many people.
Rudy will be missed dearly by his father and step-mother, Rudy (Teresa) Becerra of Tijuana, MX; mother Lola (Herman) Duarte of Banning; siblings Toni (Larry) Santa Cruz of Cabazon, Fred (Dolores) Becerra of Banning, and Lolita Becerra of Banning; children Lily Becerra of Las Vegas, Rudy Becerra of Las Vegas, Gabriel Becerra of Banning and Anthony Becerra of Banning; three grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friend Kim Tortes; and family.
A graveside service was held Dec. 23, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning, followed by a celebration of life at Club Latino.
