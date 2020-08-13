Rudolf Zerr was Born on April 18, 1931 in Odessa Russia, moved to the United States in 1952 and married Stefanie in 1954 in Los Angeles.
Rudy lived in the Cherry Valley/Beaumont area for over 59 years.
He and his wife Stefanie moved their family from the Los Angeles area to Cherry Valley in 1961, then bought a home in Beaumont in 1964.
As a tool and die maker who immigrated from Germany in 1952, Rudy first worked for other manufacturing firms, then opened his own company, Summit Tool and Die in 1977.
He successfully built his business over the span of his career, then, when he retired, passed it on to his son Joe.
One of the highlights of Rudy’s life was RV’ing with Stefanie and friends in the high Sierras.
He loved to fish and hunt, and always enjoyed being surrounded with friends and family.
Rudy and Stefanie stayed active in their community throughout the years – they loved Beaumont.
Rudy was the treasurer for the German Club for over 40 years, served at St. Kateri Catholic Church as a money counter, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club.
They also enjoyed and participated in Oktoberfest every fall, dancing and laughing, adding to the flavor of the community they both loved.
Later in his life, Rudy’s greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandchildren, lovingly called “the greats.”
He made them laugh and always saw to it that they had bikes, sports equipment and toys — anything they needed to have fun and succeed.
Rudy is survived by his son Joe Zerr of Banning, his daughter Helene Gonzalez of Banning, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Stefanie Zerr of Beaumont, brother Josef Zerr of Beaumont, father Josef Zerr of Beaumont and mother Rosine Zerr of Beaumont.
