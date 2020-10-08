Ruby Ann Kaylor passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2020 in Sun Lakes.
She succumbed to cancer after a valiant battle of 22 years. She was 80.
Ruby was a resident of Banning for 20 years and Burbank for 26 years.
Originally, from Edgar Springs, Mo.; 13-year-old Ruby relocated to Southern California along with her brother and father after the passing of her mother.
Ruby was a homemaker and school nurse with the Glendale Unified School District.
She was a member of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and investing in real estate.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Rayna (husband Paul) Lo Verme of Moorpark; grandchildren Nico Lo Verme of Moorpark and Amanda Lo Verme of Castaic.
Her husband of 61 years, James preceded her passing by only 40 days.
She will now join him in Heaven where they will eternally watch over their family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the City of Hope. They were instrumental in giving our family an additional 20 years with her.
