Rubie Jones, 86, passed away on Dec. 16.
Rubie was born May 27, 1934 in Missouri to Earl and Opal Jones. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Earl and Opal Jones; and brothers Wesley and Reggie Jones.
Rubie attended school in Missouri but graduated from high school in Washington state.
Rubie married Ron Jones after graduation and they lived in Washington for a few years before they moved back to Missouri.
They lived there for a short time before they moved to California.
Rubie and Ron had three children together; Sue Jones (Marshall) Palmer of Banning, Doyle (Tammy) Jones of Sparta, Mo. and William (Gayla) Jones of Ozark, Mo. Rubie and Ron divorced in 1970 and Rubie married Mike Kwiatkowski in 1973. They lived in California and Washington.
Rubie and Mike divorced and Rubie moved back to Southern California. Rubie is survived by her three children; two sister-in-laws Iola Jones and Lela Jones; grandchildren Tammy Palmer Sibole (Paul), Shawn Thursby Palmer (Ben), Mindy Jones Kamper (Matthew), Shane Jones (Jordan), Travis Jones (Kelli), Trevor Jones (Morgan), Tiffany Jones Murphy (Cole); great-grandchildren Paul, Shae, Jacob, Hunter, Hailey, Emory, Levi, Ezra, Adalyn, Caleb, Logan, Olivia, Alaiya, Jadyn and Jagger; with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rubie’s biggest joy in life was her family.
Rubie had a passion for life and she lived every day to the fullest.
She brought a smile to everyone she met. She lived in the Royal Coach Mobile Home Park for 25 years and many of her friends there called her the queen.
She loved to sew, make crafts and run around in the park in her golf cart. She was a member of the sew club in the Plantation.
At this time, we will be postponing the Celebration of Rubie’s life until it is safe to hold large gatherings.
