Ruben Pelkey

Ruben as a child was greatly loved by his mother, grandparents, uncles and aunts. He grew up in Banning and spent his childhood playing baseball and football.
Ruben’s childhood friend was Dino Villarreal, who later became his brother-in-law. Throughout his life he was interested in many sport teams, like the San Diego Chargers.
He also loved to fish and taught many family members to fish and barbeque.
For many years he worked as a brick layer and stone mason and was greatly appreciated for his skill.
He loved and was devoted to his family, his wife Connie, his children, and grandchildren. Ruben always looked forward to family reunions, where he would meet up with the rest of his extended family.
His barbeques were well known at the reunions.
Ruben was called the “Chief” by family members because he liked to be known as the head of the family.
He loved joking and teasing members of the family, especially with his cousins Bali and Lilly.
He would make up names for each family member for fun.
His brothers and sisters were always looking forward to the next family reunion to see him again.
Ruben will be greatly missed, for he was a big light that shined in the family.
He is survived by his wife Connie Pelkey, daughters Lucinda Powers (Bill), Caroline Ferreria (Mark), and Amy Knopp; sons Ruben Jr. (Marcelina), Daniel (Cynthia); brother Jess Mendez (Barbara); sisters Liz Arreola (Larry), Rita Mendez, Lorraine Mendoza (Roberto), and Elsie Garcia (Phillip). He is preceeded in death by mother Amelia Balderas Mendez, grandparents Augustine and Matiana Balderas; uncles Nieves, Miguel, Leonides; aunts Juliana Quinones, Josefa Velasquez (godmother), Maria Garcia, Cruz Balderas; family Manuel Velasquez (godfather), Doreen Rodriguez, Gabriela Ferreria, Joe Balderas, Pauline Davila, Lilly Olguin, Roberto Mendoza and many more beloved family members.
Services will take place on Wed, Jan. 29 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church of Banning, with Rosary at 9 a.m.; A celebration of Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.; burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning.
