Ruben Mejia went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Feb. 2, 2021.
He was 58. A superintendent for L&M construction management and lifelong resident of Southern California.
He was born in El Paso, Texas and came to California in 1966 at a young age.
He later joined the Army at the age of 17, serving three years in Fort Bliss, Texas, a cavalry scout - tank division.
He received an Army Service Ribbon, Rifle - Sharpshooter.
He returned to California where he stayed the remainder of his life raising his family. Ruben was a devoted Christian, longtime member of Oak Valley Church.
He loved to travel, seeking adventure while Camping, fishing, and boating.
He was always offering to lend a helpful hand. He loved the Dallas Cowboys football team and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. He loved most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Lupe Mejia of Beaumont; sons Jose Mejia, Flavio Mejia (Mara Mejia) and Mario Rios of Beaumont; daughters Francess Washington (Isaac Washington) of Cabazon, Margarita Cassadas (Eddie Cassadas) of Beaumont, Anita Rios of Eugene, Ore., and Charlotte Cosentino (Anthony Cosentino) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; three brothers; three sisters; and 18 grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his son Juan Mejia; parents Flavio and Gloria Mejia; and grandson Ramon Jaime.
Viewing will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Weavers Mortuary in Beaumont.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at OV Church in Yucaipa.
Burial will be private for immediately family.
Commented