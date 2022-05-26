Ruben Dennis Chavez, 57, of Beaumont passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1964, in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was a retired ironworker, proud of his 25-year career. He loved baseball, camping and just being with his family.
He is survived by his wife Alma; his children Morgan, Miranda, Dennis and Mia; his grandchildren Mariah, Bliss and Chloe; his bother Chuck; and his sister Yvette.
He was preceded in death by Ruben Chavez Sr., Patricia Chavez and Makayla Medina.
