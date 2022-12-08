Rowena McCreery passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at Redlands Community Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1944 in Redlands.

Rowena was a die-hard Dodger fan, enjoyed Raiders football games and loved animals, especially dogs and horses.

She is survived by her stepfather Herman Broome; brother Robert (Nancy) McCreery; brother Daniel (Rebecca) Broome; niece Jackie (Mark) Allison; niece Catherine (Daniel) Villarreal; stepdaughters Angie Trammell and Kimberly Rios; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her domestic partner Maryellen Turner of Cabazon; mother Shirley Broome of Calimesa and stepdaughter Kristina Turner.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.

