Rosita Santa Cruz Ortega 77, passed away at home surrounded by her family, Feb. 13, 2021 in Banning.
She was born July 16, 1943 in Banning to Anastacio and Catalina Santa Cruz.
Rosie resided in Banning her entire life.
She worked for Hadley Fruit Orchard and the Banning Unified School District for many years.
She was a dedicated and lifelong member of Precious Blood Church in Banning.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rosie enjoyed cooking, dancing, listening to music and most of all enjoyed being with her family.
Rosie is survived by her daughters Patricia Cortez and Melinda Hernandez; sons Paul, Leon and Julian Ortega; brother John Santa Cruz; sister Anita Santa Cruz Beale; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rosie is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard H. Ortega; her parents Anastacio Santa Cruz and Catalina Reyes Sana Cruz; brother Jose Santa Cruz; and sisters Rita Santa Cruz and Mary Ramirez.
A graveside service will be held at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Commented