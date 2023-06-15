Rosita Aguirre Medina passed away June 3, 2023. Rosita was born on July 6, 1943, to Frank and Carmen Aguirre in Indio.
Rosita graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1962, and was employed by the General Telephone Company for many years.
She married the love of her life, Charles Rudy Medina. Together they raised three sons: Chuck, Robert Moses and Johnny. Collectively, her family is a longstanding part of the Beaumont community.
She devoted her life to her boys, and actively participated in their school and sports activities. As a family, they adventurously traveled and camped throughout the southwest national forests and parks. Her family especially enjoyed four-wheeling on ATVs in Glamis.
Rosita treasured her beloved granddaughters Victoria and Elizabeth Medina, the daughters of her son Johnny Medina. She loved going to soccer games and other fun activities with them.
After the joyous marriage of her son Robert Moses and his wife Rosa, Rosita became grandmother to Alan and Ana, Emmanuel and Michelle, Valeria, Angel and Jenny, and her great-grandson Milan.
Robert Moses and his wife Rosa continue to reside in the same neighborhood as Rosita and Rudy. A woman of deep faith, Rosita is forever remembered as a devoted mother and wife.
