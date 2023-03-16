Rosemary Mendoza Soto passed away on March 9, 2023, and joined her husband, Alfred Soto.
The first of seven children, Rosa Maria Hernandez Mendoza was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Palm Springs to Juan and Juanita Mendoza. She was a graduate of Banning High School and held various certificates for stenography from Mt. San Jacinto College.
On July 31, 1971, she married Alfred Soto of Banning. In 2009 she retired from Riverside County as a sheriff's clerk where she had worked for almost 24 years at the Banning Correctional Facility. Throughout those years she volunteered with Banning Little League as a team mom, manager, coach; and she held different positions on the Banning Little League board.
At St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning Rosemary volunteered her time as a Mass coordinator, worked in the gift shop, and was a member of the Precious Blood Prayer Group and the Ladies Guild.
During the 1980s she loved to play coed softball and coed volleyball with her different family members on their team called "Los Compadres." While being a mother to five sons Rosemary enjoyed attending their athletic events and really loved trying to be at three different fields at the same time, which somehow, someway she always pulled off. She loved her soft drinks, loved her novellas, loved Ramona’s Mexican restaurant, but most of all she loved her family and friends.
There are numerous and wonderful qualities that Rosemary leaves behind, but most of all she was the ultimate giver. She would place everyone's needs, wants and problems before her own and sacrificed her time to be there for others when it was needed.
Rosemary and her husband took their children's friends into their home for long periods of time and these friends would become sons to Rosemary and Alfred.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Alfred “Freddy” Jose Soto, who she was married to for over 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her parent's Juan and Juanita Mendoza, sister Toni Mendoza Sanchez (John Boy) and brother Johnny Mendoza.
Her surviving siblings are Gilbert Mendoza (Janet) of Banning, Richard Mendoza (Alice) of Banning, Teresa Mendoza of Banning and Blanca Mendoza (German) of Tulsa, Okla.
Rosemary's sons are Aljon Soto (Cathy) of Beaumont, Pablo Soto (Cybill) of Beaumont, Daniel Castillo of Banning, Sammy Soto of Banning, Alex Soto of Banning, Michael Soto of Banning, Bruce Canterbury of Banning, Vyron Wallace (Angie) of Henderson, Nev., and Chris Meshack (Carmen) of Palm Desert.
Her grandchildren are Ryan Soto, Ali Soto, Nathan Soto, Anthony Castillo, Michael Soto, A. J. Soto, Jonah Soto, Jordan Soto, Ashleigh DeLongchamp, Nathan Altis, Tyler Baker-Chapman, Tara Altis, Devin Wallace, Alexis R. Johnson, V.J. Wallace, Reianna Wallace, Chantel Meshack, Justice Meshack and Chalyss Meshack.
Rosemary was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Services will begin with a viewing and Rosary held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Wiefels and Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 20, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning, immediately followed by burial at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave. Banning.
