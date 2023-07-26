OBIT Shannon.tif

Rose Shannon, a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife passed away peacefully at her home in Atascadero, Calif., on June 29, 2023, at the age of 97.

Rose was born in Norwich, Penn., Dec. 10, 1925. She met the love of her life, Dean Shannon Jr. in Barberton, Ohio. They married in 1945 before relocating to California to raise their family.

Her life was characterized by a deep love for her family and a passion for gardening, baking and finding great deals at garage sales. Her creations brought smiles to the faces of countless family and friends.

Rose’s legacy lives on through her sons Robert, Richard and Glenn, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rose’s sons and their families will forever cherish the memories of family gatherings, laughter and the love they shared with their mother and grandmother.

Donations may be made in Rose’s name to Hospice of San Luis Obispo County at hospiceslo.org.

