Rose Marie Patrick

Rose Marie Patrick, age 92 of Banning passed away on Jan. 2.

Rose was born Sept. 16, 1927 to Rosa Cascio and Russell Cascio in Pueblo, Colo.

She was a resident of Banning for four years and previously lived in Rialto for 49 years.

Rose worked as a Foreclosure Officer for Transamerica Title for 25 years.

She was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Pueblo and the formerly St. Thomas More church in Rialto.

Rose enjoyed crochet, embroidery, baking and decorating cakes.

Rose is survived by; daughter Patricia Palmeri (Bruce) of Oceanside; daughter Paula Perse (Mark) of San Bruno, Calif.; sister Joanne Williams (Bob); granddaughter Lottie Vogelsang of Beaumont; grandson William Dye III (Marla) of Yucaipa; granddaughter Ashley Etter of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren Chris Phipps, Brett Vogelsang, Hank Dye and Cody Dye; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by their husband William G. Patrick; father Russell Cascio and mother Rosa Cascio; sister Sarah Thomas; sister Virginia Mallard and brother Carl Cascio.

A rosary for Rose will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.

A Catholic funeral service will occur Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m., 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont.

A burial will occur Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Rialto City Cemetery, 200 N Willow Ave, Rialto.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Patrick family.

Tags

More from this section

Dick Williams

Dick Williams

Dick Williams of Banning formally of Decatur, Ala. died Jan. 2. He was 76.

Gina George

Gina George

On Dec. 23, 2019, Gina succumbed to cancer and passed away peacefully at home amidst family and friends.