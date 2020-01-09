Rose Marie Patrick, age 92 of Banning passed away on Jan. 2.
Rose was born Sept. 16, 1927 to Rosa Cascio and Russell Cascio in Pueblo, Colo.
She was a resident of Banning for four years and previously lived in Rialto for 49 years.
Rose worked as a Foreclosure Officer for Transamerica Title for 25 years.
She was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Pueblo and the formerly St. Thomas More church in Rialto.
Rose enjoyed crochet, embroidery, baking and decorating cakes.
Rose is survived by; daughter Patricia Palmeri (Bruce) of Oceanside; daughter Paula Perse (Mark) of San Bruno, Calif.; sister Joanne Williams (Bob); granddaughter Lottie Vogelsang of Beaumont; grandson William Dye III (Marla) of Yucaipa; granddaughter Ashley Etter of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren Chris Phipps, Brett Vogelsang, Hank Dye and Cody Dye; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by their husband William G. Patrick; father Russell Cascio and mother Rosa Cascio; sister Sarah Thomas; sister Virginia Mallard and brother Carl Cascio.
A rosary for Rose will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.
A Catholic funeral service will occur Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m., 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont.
A burial will occur Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Rialto City Cemetery, 200 N Willow Ave, Rialto.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Patrick family.
