Rose Gautiello Poist was born in New York City May 2, 1920.
She was the oldest daughter of Louis and Frances Gautiello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Vivian Gautiello and Anne (Albert) Gautiello Valvo, and brother Frank (Rosemary) Gautiello, as well as her husband Joseph P. Poist.
The Gautiello Family moved to Los Angeles in 1925, then to Palm Springs in 1932.
Rose graduated from Banning High School in 1937 because Palm Springs High did not open until the following year.
She and her sister rode the bus daily from Palm Springs to Banning.
Before WW II, Rose worked at the El Mirador Hotel selling magazines, gum, cigarettes, etc. Later she was employed by the Hicks family at Palm Springs Water Company. In 1942, she met Army Air Corps Lt. Joseph Poist who was stationed at what is now Palm Springs Airport.
Their courtship of two years resulted in marriage in 1944. Following the war, they returned to Palm Springs where Rose lived until 2004.
Joe passed away in 1986.
Rose is survived by son Philip (Linda) Poist, daughter Frances (Merele) Chapman, and son Louis (Mardee) Poist.
Much later in life, Rose found love again with her longtime family friend, Morris Dragna. He preceded her in death in 2005.
During her marriage to Joe, Rose worked for Bank of America and Coachella Valley Savings and Loan.
They enjoyed many years of social activity as members of the Elks Lodge, as well as adventures with neighbors in the Park Drive neighborhood.
Rose relished buying and selling homes, having lived in approximately 16 different homes between 1946 and 2004.
In 2004, she moved to Beaumont. Rose was a four-time survivor of lymphoma; first in 1990, then between 2010 and 2020.
Rose loved socializing with her friends at Solera, and COVID isolation was particularly hard for her to accept.
Highlights of the past two years were her 99th birthday celebration (Kickoff to 100) and the spectacular “drive by” in 2020, as friends and neighbors celebrated her 100th birthday.
In spite of precautions and isolation, Rose contracted COVID-19 and passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
Her family is very grateful to her friend and caretaker Sylvia Perez, whose loving care for Rose for the past three years was so appreciated, as well as Margaret Rhoads, whose companionship was a comfort.
She is survived by her children; grandchildren: Jarrod (Carolyn) Chapman, Philip (Kelli) Poist, Janelle (David) Chapman Harmon, Amy (Drew) Poist Bieri, Collin (Sarah) Poist, Blake Poist; and great-grandchildren Owen, Finnian, Boone, and Talan Poist; Adison, Madelyn, and Mason Harmon; Ryan and Kellen Bieri; and Will and Zoe Chapman, Rose will be greatly missed by all.
Mourning her passing as well are many beloved nephews, nieces and friends.
Her independent and feisty spirit, her friendliness and generosity, and her vivaciousness will lovingly be remembered by all who knew her.
Commented