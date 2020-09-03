Rosanna Acosta Sevilla died of a heart attack on Aug. 19. in Beaumont. She was 57.
She lived in Beaumont for eight years and Santa Ana for 15 years.
Rosanna is survived by daughter Pearl Sevilla Perez of Beaumont; sons Joseph Sevilla of Moreno Valley and Jeremy Sevilla of Beaumont; grandsons Cain and Mateo Perez of Beaumont, Jay Sevilla of Moreno Valley, and Isaac and Eli Porcayo of Moreno Valley; and granddaughter Amara Sevilla of Moreno Valley.
Rosanna is preceded in death by father Ignacio Acosta and mother Rosalva Acosta of Santa Ana.
Memorial services will be at Weaver Mortuary on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Commented