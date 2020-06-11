Rosalina Maria Espinoza passed away on May 18.
She was born March 2, 1958 to Tony and Margie Espinoza.
Rosalina was a wonderful person. She loved all of her family and friends. She was always willing to take care of everyone around her. She had a great sense of humor, loved music and loved to DJ for all family gatherings.
She had resided in Beaumont, Lake Havasu, Las Vegas and Maui.
Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice that she is at peace and that we will see her again in Heaven.
Rosalina is survived by her daughter Lisa Flores; sons Alfred Medina and Jacob Castillo of Beaumont; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Ralph, Thomas and Frank Espinoza of Beaumont; and sister Sarah Ortega of Banning.
She is preceeded in death by her parents Tony and Margie Espinoza of Beaumont; brothers David and Tony Espinoza; nephew Nick Espinoza; and niece Elena Espinoza.
Memorial service and reception date to be determined due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Commented