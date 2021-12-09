Rosa Maria Carmona, also known as Rosemary, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 in Beaumont.
She fought hard to the very end and will be forever remembered. Rosemary was born on March 20, 1961 in Los Angeles.
Having spent the majority of her childhood in Utuado, Puerto Rico she eventually returned to California, attending middle school and high school in Placentia.
Rosemary was a caring and loving woman who always looked past people's flaws, sticking by her loved ones through thick and thin. Rosemary was always making her loved ones laugh as her entire life was filled with crazy twists and turns, sadness and happiness, grief and joy.
This meant she always had an unbelievable story to tell.
Friends and family always came first for Rosemary and her life finally felt complete when she was recently reunited with her biological daughter and grandaughter.
Rosemary spent the final years of her life surrounded by love alongside all of her friends and family.
Rosemary is survived by her father Herminio Carmona; two brothers; five sisters; daughter Annie Burkman; granddaughter Cora Burkman; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother Miguel Sanchez and mother Cristina Sanchez. She will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew her.
A viewing for Rosemary will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont; a funeral service will be at 2 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Carmona family.
