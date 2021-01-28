Ronald William Fross, Sr. passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born Jan. 29, 1936 in Chicago, where he would later meet the love of his life, Grace.
Ronald attended Lane Technical High School in Chicago and after graduating, he began attending the University of Illinois at Navy Pier, Chicago.
He also attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he received his private pilot’s training and license, bachelor of science degree in aeronautical engineering, and attended the Capitol Radio Engineering Institute in Washington, D.C., as well as University of California, Los Angeles for small computer programming, and the University of California, Irvine to attend classes in employee management.
Throughout his life, Ronald worked hard and at many different places.
His journey into the world of employment began in Chicago at Danly Machine Specialties in 1957 and Ford Motor Co., Aircraft Engine Division in 1958. Later that year, he was hired on by Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica and Edwards AFB in Lancaster.
Ronald was also employed by Rocketdyne in Canoga Park in 1960; Federal Electric Corporation in Vandenberg AFB, in 1961,; Bendix G-15 Computer System in Vandenberg AFB, as well as Philco Corporation, Aeronurtonic Division in Newport Beach in 1965; Aeronurtonic Ford Range Safety Program Manager in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands in 1974 and 1975; USAF Space & Missile Test Center in Vandenberg AFB in 1976; Ford Aerospace & Communications Corporation in Newport Beach in 1980, Hughes EDSG in El Segundo in 1985; and Hughes Aircraft at New Hong Kong Airport in Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong in 1996.
He retired from Hughes in 1998 before going on to work for Yellowstone National Park General Stores from 2002 to 2006.
Ronald had a few important projects which consisted of the Pave Tack in 1981, SGT YORK Air Defense Gun System in 1982, and the Installation of Master Systems Integration of Chek Lap Kok Airport where he worked with many contractors from the U.S., London, Manchester, UK, Ireland, and the Airport authority of Hong Kong.
Ronald was greatly involved in his community. He spent his time with the Elks Lodge and coached a boy’s baseball club.
He was a Cub Scout master, a Boy Scout master, an active member & president of the Thunderbird Circle of Orange County California, 1983; a member of the Big Bear Computer Club; and active in Sun Lakes Country Club Men's Golf; and Computer Club, and Alumni of U of I at Urbana-Champaign’s College of Engineering; a member of DAC-MDC Boeing Retirees and Online Training Academy. He also received certificates of achievements in the Aeronautical and Space Industry.
Ronald was a Lutheran and attended church at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He was baptized during Sunday school at Grace Lutheran Church in Elmwood Park, Ill. where he was a part of the Luther League from 1940 to 1958.
He was a part of the Lutheran Student Foundation in Champaign from 1957 to 1958 and attended the Lutheran Church of the Master in Lancaster in 1958. He was part of the Council and a Sunday School Superintendent at the Peace Lutheran Church in Lompoc in 1960 as well as at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Costa Mesa in 1966.
He was a men’s Bible Study member, council member and treasurer at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Banning in 2002.
Along with his love for church, Ronald loved to golf, travel, drive a “diesel pusher” all across the U.S., and, most of all, he loved restoring and driving his 1955 red and white classic Ford Thunderbird.
Ronald joins his mother and father, William and Anna, in Heaven.
He will be missed by his lovely wife, Grace, his son Ronald Jr., his daughter Constance, his son Robin, and his daughter Jeannette.
He will be remembered by his grandchildren, Harrison, Sullivan, Joshua, Anthony, James, Peter, and Stanley as well as his great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Cadence, Cambrie, and June. His cousins, Susan Thompson, Bill and David Severson as well as Sandra Leach, Tom Sermo, Rebecca Mastalerz, and Ron Bledsoe will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 1320 Williams St, Banning, 92220.
