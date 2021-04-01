Ronald Thacker passed away Feb. 28, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born March 4, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa to Carl and Violet Thacker.
He leaves behind his loving wife Anita of 61 years, and four children: Cindy Ochoa, Lisa Thomas, Douglas Thacker and Carey Pavone; their spouses; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Virginia Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ron’s family lived in the Long Beach area during World War II. His father worked in the shipyards and Ron attended the Mount Lowe Military Academy in Arcadia.
After the war they moved back to Sioux City.
Ron graduated from high school in Jefferson, South Dakota and from the University of South Dakota in 1958. He interrupted college to serve in the Marines for three years, where he was a radio operator.
He was stationed in California and Japan.
Ron and Anita were married in 1959 and about the same time he started his career with the State Farm Insurance Company, first as an adjuster and then a claim superintendent.
He was with the company for 36 years, retiring in 1995. He worked in Spencer, Iowa for four years then transferred to Riverside, where they raised their family.
He worked in San Bernardino, Riverside and Moreno Valley.
Ron was a life member of the ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association) learning to shoot when he was very young. He won the All-American Junior Championship at the age of 16. In his later years, he no longer competed but still enjoyed shooting.
In 1992 Ron and Anita moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning for their retirement where they joined the golfing community, both being avid golfers. They also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
