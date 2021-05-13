obit-Robert Keely (Weaver).tif

Ronald Lee Keely passed away April 27, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital after a heart attack.

Ronald was a resident of Riverside and Banning for 43 years. He previously lived in Mesa, Ariz. for three years.

Ronald served as a yard dog for Silent Valley for 20 years. He enjoyed going to church.

He served in the Navy and received a First Place trophy in caller skating.

Ronald is survived by daughter Vanessa Keely of Banning; sister Donna Kelly of Austintown, Ohio; nieces Diane Arnold of Tempe, Ariz., Alice Kelly of Austintown and Alletta Kent of Show Low, Ariz.; and nephews Gerald Kelly of Austintown and Raymond Kelly of Sandy Lake, Pa.

Ronald is preceded in death by father Marion Keely of Van, Pa.; mother Cecil Swarm Keely of Rockland, Pa.; sister Alice Keely of Franklin, Pa.; half-brother Donald Keely of Knox, Pa.; sister-in-law Ruby Keely of Knox; nephews Douglas Kelly Youngstown, Ohio and Jerry Kelly of Franklin; half-brother Stanley Keely of Knox; and half-sisters Hazel Fye of Titusville, Pa., Doris Anderson of Franklin and Bessie Buzzand of Knox.

Weaver Mortuary and Crematory in Beaumont handled all arrangements.

A private ID viewing will be held May 25 at 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.

