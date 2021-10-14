Ronald G. Mee, 87, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Ron was born on Feb. 7, 1934 in Long Beach to Leslie and Averil Mee.
Ron is survived by his wife Carol Mee of Beaumont; sister Sandy Smith and her husband Jim of Cross Hill, S.C.; daughter Jennifer LaCanfora and her husband Paul of Yucaipa; grandchildren Emily, Landon, Evan; wife Sara LaCanfora; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father Leslie Mee; mother Averil Mee; sister Avie Hybner; and daughter Kristina Ann Mee.
During World War II, little Ronnie sold newspapers to the sailors on the corner of Long Beach Ave. and Pine St. in downtown Long Beach.
He loved being a member of the Boy Scouts and the YMCA.
During high school, he worked at Jones Cafeteria in Long Beach as a busboy.
He graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1951.
After serving in the Reserves, he joined the Air Force.
He served at the Palm Beach Air Force Base in West Palm Beach Florida for five years.
He worked for Mobil Oil at the refinery in Torrance and then started his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in 1967, working mostly in Temple City.
He married the love of his life Carol Lemke in 1966, and they just celebrated 55 years of marriage. Ron was a farmer, gardener and rancher on his 2 1/2 acres in Cherry Valley.
His two daughters grew up to share his love of nature, animals and the good Lord.
The young family liked to travel cross country together, camping, hiking, fishing and visiting family in Indiana. He especially loved the California Central Coast and the High Sierras in the Mammoth Lakes area.
Ron was a sports fan. He liked the Dodgers, watching college football and the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.
Ron enjoyed classical music, and the old classic country hits.
Ron and Carol became members of the First Baptist Church in Beaumont and have attended there since 1974.
Ron was a strong protector and provider of his family, who loved him dearly. His love of family was most important to him.
Together they celebrated many family gatherings, celebrations and parties.
His family considered him very generous, thoughtful and caring.
Ron was a wonderful husband, father and the greatest grandpa ever.
He will be missed but never forgotten by his family.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m.
We will meet at his gravesite at San Gorgonio Memorial Park on 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, 92220, with a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Union Rescue Mission, 545 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 90013 or the Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.