Ronald Eugene Lawler, 78, passed away at his Cherry Valley home on Nov. 15, 2021.
He was born Sept. 14, 1943 in Berwick, Pa.; and he came to live with Russell and Evelyn Johnson of Redlands in 1956.
He graduated Redlands High School in 1962 where he was a part of the FFA program and the Acapella choir.
Ronnie met his future wife Mary Jane Stiffler in 1957 (7th grade) at Redlands Junior High School.
They were married June 19, 1964 in Redlands, found roots locally in Mentone.
A move to Rigby, Idaho in 1973 and in 1974 moved back to Mentone. They would remain residents there before moving to Cherry Valley in 2002.
Ron worked at Skateland in Redlands through High School then at Standard Oil and Chevron Stations in Redlands and Banning.
He then worked at Pratt Bros. Sporting Goods in Redlands.
In 1971 he found his profession taking him to Wilbur’s Outboard & Marine in Mentone as a small engine mechanic.
In 1979 he took a state of California job at Patton State Hospital for 14 years as lead groundskeeper and retired in 1993.
Family vacation trips covered everywhere West of the Rockies and favorite spots were the High Sierras, Oregon Coast, and the Nor-Cal Coastal Redwoods.
He loved to stream, lake, and surf fish.
He was a Boy Scout, a Scout Master for his son and a volunteer with his daughter’s girl scout troop.
He was self-taught on most everything he did which led to his career and interests.
He worked side by side with both of his children restoring old cars and was a regular at Inland Empire car shows for over 20 years.
In later years he became interested in helping with the VFW Post in Beaumont supporting his son-in-law who is a veteran.
He loved to people watch and could strike up a conversation with anyone and make them laugh.
He welcomed into his home many friends of his children and called them his own, gave love and support to them when in need.
He will be remembered by many as “Spanky,” “Dad,” “Pops,” and “Daddy-O.”
We love you Dad!
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane; son Brian Lawler and son-in-law Jeff DuBeau of Escondido; and daughter Lori Rodriguez and son-in-law Lance Rodriguez of Beaumont.
Celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont. A tribute will start at 1 p.m. and a light lunch and refreshments will be provided.
