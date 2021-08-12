Ronald Christopher Dominguez died July 23, 2021.
He was 31.
Ronald was a resident of Beaumont and had been an accountant for Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for two years.
He is survived by wife Yvette S. Dominguez of Beaumont; son Sebastian A. Dominguez-Torres of Beaumont; father Reuben E. Dominguez of Beaumont; and mother Sylvia J. Rios of Beaumont.
Ronald is preceded in death by grandmother Frances H. Necochea of the Morongo Reservation and grandfather Rudolpho G. Rivera of Beaumont.
There will be a visitation Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1177 Beaumont Ave.
A burial will be held Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.
