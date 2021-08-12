Obit-Ronald Dominguez (Weaver).tif

Ronald Christopher Dominguez died July 23, 2021.

He was 31.

Ronald was a resident of Beaumont and had been an accountant for Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for two years.

He is survived by wife Yvette S. Dominguez of Beaumont; son Sebastian A. Dominguez-Torres of Beaumont; father Reuben E. Dominguez of Beaumont; and mother Sylvia J. Rios of Beaumont.

Ronald is preceded in death by grandmother Frances H. Necochea of the Morongo Reservation and grandfather Rudolpho G. Rivera of Beaumont.

There will be a visitation Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1177 Beaumont Ave.

A burial will be held Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.

Tags

More from this section

Weldon Blain

Weldon Blain

Weldon Blain went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021.

Olga Leon

Olga Leon

Olga Leon was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Sinaloa, Mexico and came to the United States in 1954 when she married Ralph Leon.

Marlene Olson

Marlene Olson

Marlene Olson, longtime Cherry Valley resident passed away July 21.