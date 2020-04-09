We are saddened to say that Rolf W. Peter departed from this life on March 27.
Rolf was born in Germany, but he and his family moved to the U.S. in 1953.
They lived and worked on a farm in Montana, moved to Monrovia, and then to an egg ranch in Yucaipa.
In 1963, they moved to Cherry Valley.
Rolf stayed in the area the rest of his life.
Rolf graduated from Beaumont High in 1967.
He attended Mt. San Jacinto college, married Kathleen O'Camb, and then served in the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the Army in Vietnam.
For his actions in Vietnam, he was awarded two Bronze Stars, an Air Medal, and a Purple Heart as well as a valorous unit citation, presidential unit citation, and meritorious unit citation.
In his youth, he enjoyed surfing, dancing, tennis, fishing, and roller coaster rides.
He studied magic and performed for family and friends.
In the early 1980s, Rolf was a volunteer fire fighter.
He also studied computer programming and wrote and sold games. A licensed scuba diver, Rolf enjoyed weekend dive trips and socializing at the dive shop.
In between, he faithfully attended his children's volleyball games. He loved dogs, spent much time with his dogs at area dog parks, and supported animal rescue organizations.
Rolf was a printer for most of his adult life.
He retired from the Jurupa Valley School District where he'd worked for nearly 30 years.
Rolf is survived by his children Jason and Kimberly, his brother Wolfgang, his honorary child Ashley, nephews Rolf and Mike, and niece Gaile.
