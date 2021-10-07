The blessing of Rodney Mathew’s headstone will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
Pat Diehl Pinkham was born July 1, 1949 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Maxine Diehl. She passed away Sept. 18, 2021 in Yucaipa.
John Aaron Gieratz, born John Aaron Skidmore on Aug. 24, 1960, to Richard and Jackie Skidmore in Hamilton, Ohio. John was the youngest of the Skidmore boys.
Willie C. Davis was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Elijah Davis and Birdie Lee Adams.
Richard Charles Pope, 'Rick,’ born Jan. 31, 1955 passed away at the age of 66 on Sept. 19, 2021.
