The blessing of Rodney Mathew’s headstone will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.

John Aaron Gieratz

John Aaron Gieratz, born John Aaron Skidmore on Aug. 24, 1960, to Richard and Jackie Skidmore in Hamilton, Ohio. John was the youngest of the Skidmore boys.

Willie C. Davis

Willie C. Davis was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Elijah Davis and Birdie Lee Adams.

Rodney Mathew

Richard Charles Pope

Richard Charles Pope, 'Rick,’ born Jan. 31, 1955 passed away at the age of 66 on Sept. 19, 2021.