Rodney Denis Ivy “Sensei Rod” passed away on March 20.
He was a resident of Cherry Valley for 34 years.
Rodney was born Jan. 17, 1954. He graduated from Colton High School, Class of 1972 ,and went on to study welding through Riverside Community College.
He worked at Kaiser Steel as a welder/scarfer for 12 years and worked at the plant until it closed.
He joined the volunteer group Mounted Posse for San Bernardino County Search and Rescue team and later served as the coordinator.
He then became a Deputy Sheriff for San Bernardino County for 16 years until he retired in 1999.
He loved helping people and created many lifelong friendships.
He was active in Kyokushinkai Karate from 1978 until the end of his life. He enjoyed teaching his students and sharing his love of and passion for the martial arts.
He was a member of the School of Cobra, the Dolphin and the Cat.
In later years, he became the head of his own dojo, the School of the Hawk.
Karate was a big part of his life, and through the many years he gained many friends that he considered family.
He enjoyed working with leather and owned IVY Leatherworks, where he would make custom leather products.
He loved to play instruments, especially the harmonica, but in general he loved all music.
He was an avid shooter and belonged to various local shooting ranges and participated in SASS shooting as well as trap and skeet.
In the more recent years, he became a HAM radio operator and was a member of Western Public Service System as well as many other radio groups.
He absolutely loved getting on the radio and talking with his friends.
Rod is survived by his loving wife Joyce; two children Kelly and Ken; brothers Jerry (Bonnie) Ivy and Richard (Sheri) Ivy; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Harvey Ivy.
Rod will be laid to rest on April 1 at Montecito Memorial Park. Due to the current health crisis a funeral will not take place. A memorial celebration of his life may take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations payable to support Behind the Star, 655 E. 3rd St. San Bernardino, CA 92415.
